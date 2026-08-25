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Construction starts on boutique hotel and convention center in Roanoke

Micah Pearce
By Micah Pearce
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Work has started on a full-service, boutique hotel in Roanoke, which will also include a city-owned convention center. (Photo courtesy of the City of Roanoke)

Roanoke residents will soon start to see the city’s future hotel and convention center progress in real time.

Construction started on the highly anticipated project Monday, which will be located at 600 South Oak Street, in the city’s downtown area.

According to the city, the hotel is “an important step forward for the highly anticipated downtown development.”

The project’s general contractor has started initial site work, including the installation of construction fencing and removal of existing sidewalks.

Once built, the full-service, boutique hotel and city-owned convention center will have 205 guest rooms.

“[It] represents a significant investment in the future of Downtown Roanoke,” said the city in a press release. “And will create new opportunities to host meetings, conferences, celebrations and special events while attracting additional visitors, supporting downtown businesses and further strengthening Roanoke’s position as a destination.”

According to the city, the hotel’s brand and official name will be announced at the project’s groundbreaking ceremony, which is planned for September.

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Micah Pearce
Micah Pearce
Micah Pearce is a Digital Reporter for The Cross Timbers Gazette. Contact him at 940-‪268-3505‬ or at [email protected].

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