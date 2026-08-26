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Carter BloodCare bus plans stops in Argyle, Flower Mound for blood drives

Micah Pearce
By Micah Pearce
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Photo courtesy of Carter BloodCare

Residents in Argyle and Flower Mound will have opportunities to donate blood in September through with community blood drives hosted by local organizations and Carter BloodCare.

The first blood drive will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 2, from 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital, 4400 Long Prairie Road in Flower Mound. Carter BloodCare’s donor bus will be on site for the drive, which is hosted by Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital in Flower Mound.

Community members can schedule an appointment through the Carter BloodCare donor schedule.

A second blood drive is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 11, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Denton County EMS District 1 Training Room, 511 Gibbons Road South in Argyle. The drive is hosted by Denton County ESD No. 1.

Appointments for the Argyle blood drive can be scheduled through the Carter BloodCare donor schedule.

Carter BloodCare encourages eligible community members to donate blood to help local patients who rely on blood and blood products for medical treatment, surgeries, trauma care and other emergencies.

For more information about the Argyle blood drive, contact Megan Reynolds at 940-368-7711. For information about the Flower Mound blood drive, contact Caitlin Barr at 469-322-7085.

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Micah Pearce
Micah Pearce
Micah Pearce is a Digital Reporter for The Cross Timbers Gazette. Contact him at 940-‪268-3505‬ or at [email protected].

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