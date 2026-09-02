From the Firehouse: Local departments come together to help all Texans

The devastating floods that recently struck portions of the Texas Hill Country serve as a sobering reminder of the destructive power of flash floods. Triggered by intense rainfall over a short period, rivers and creeks rose with little warning, overwhelming roadways, homes, businesses and critical infrastructure. The floods claimed lives, forced hundreds of water rescues, displaced families and left entire communities facing a long and difficult recovery. Emergency responders from across Texas worked around the clock conducting swift-water rescues, evacuations and search and recovery operations.

As part of this statewide response effort, Denton County ESD #1 volunteered as part of a local task force deployment to assist. While our personnel were just one of many teams deployed, being part of a regional task force reinforced the important lesson of how it takes not just one community, but a community of communities, to overcome a disaster across multiple jurisdictions, where no single agency could have managed an event of this magnitude alone.

This regional approach, to solving regional challenges, serves as the backbone of why Emergency Service Districts exist across Texas. An Emergency Services District is a local government agency created by voters to provide emergency services, including fire protection and, in many cases, emergency medical services. ESDs are designed to protect residents across broader geographic areas, including unincorporated communities and rapidly growing regions. Their structure allows them to provide economies of scale by sharing resources across multiple jurisdictions; thus, allowing them to work seamlessly with neighboring cities, counties and other emergency response agencies.

As Texas continues to experience rapid growth and increasingly severe weather events, regional cooperation has never been more important. When floodwaters rise, the public does not see individual agencies, they see neighbors helping neighbors. That spirit of cooperation is the foundation of every Fire Department and Emergency Service District and one of the greatest strengths of our Texas emergency response system.

For the month of June, the Denton County Emergency Services District #1 responded to 360 calls, with 57% being medical related and 43% being fire or service related, and an average response time of 6:25 minutes.

To reach Chief Vaughan, please send an email to [email protected] or call 940.464.7102.