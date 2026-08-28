Denton County recognized for innovative fire response system

Fires continue to rage on across Texas as a brutally hot and dry summer slowly turns the page into September, but Denton County is one of the most prepared in the state.

Denton County won a Best Practices Award from the Texas Association of Counties for its Countywide Fire Response System, the county announced Wednesday.

The innovative fire program helped the county be one of 10 in the state to receive an award for creative, practical solutions to challenges facing county governments, which is assessed every two years.

“It’s a great feeling to be recognized for fulfilling our constitutional obligation to provide police and fire protection in the rural areas of one of the country’s fastest growing counties,” said Precinct 4 Commissioner Dianne Edmondson, who began the idea for creating a unified, countywide system.

Edmondson was challenged to start the program after hearing the testimony of a woman whose husband had passed away from a heart attack while waiting for first responders to arrive, despite a fire station being right around the corner.

“That heart-breaking story started our county’s quest to fulfill our constitutional requirement to provide police and fire protection to unincorporated areas,” she said. “Our plan has come together very carefully and with great public and stakeholders’ input as well as the expert assistance of our Fire Marshal’s Office. Denton County is honored to be so recognized.”

According to the county, The Denton County Emergency Response Area replaced a fragmented network with coordinated response zones, closest-unit dispatch and regional infrastructure planning.

It improved response efficiency, reduced redundancy and strengthened long-term sustainability.

Denton County is one of the fastest counties in the United States, and is projected to see more than 16,000 new homes in key corridors, quickly increasing demand on emergency services.

The program is a hybrid service delivery model where the county retains responsibility for planning, infrastructure and system coordination while partnering with local departments for operational response.

Denton County has aligned service delivery with population growth and established constant funding mechanisms through contractual agreements with developmental entities and special districts.

Since implementing the plan, the county has worked with the Ponder Fire Department by acquiring the station and allowing the town the use the funds to hire firefighters to staff the former all-volunteer department.

“This program is about making sure residents in our unincorporated communities and special districts have access to the closest available emergency response,” said Precinct 1 Commissioner Ryan Williams. “As Denton County continues to grow, we have to plan ahead and build a system that puts public safety first while making responsible use of taxpayer dollars. This award is a testament to the collaboration and hard work that went into creating a stronger, more sustainable fire and emergency response system for our county.”

Denton County Judge recently put a burn ban into effect throughout the county amid the hot and dry conditions.

The ban comes amid an outbreak of grass fires in Ponder and Argyle, as well as structure and vehicle fires across the county.