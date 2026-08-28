Flower Mound event series shines a light on unique local stories

Seemingly ordinary people become main characters in their own story at an event series hosted in Flower Mound.

The Chair is a free event hosted at Guitars and Growlers in Flower Mound at 7 p.m. every Monday, giving individuals a chance to share their story to an audience.

Host Michael Jackson, a Flower Mound resident, sits down with three people every week. They share a story about a time in their life – what they built, what it cost and what they learned.

In a world where everyone and everything is fighting for an audience, Jackson wants to give a voice to those that might not have an opportunity to share their story otherwise.

“The world’s leading expert on your life is you,” he said. “Most people go their whole lives without anyone asking them about it.”

Jackson knows a thing or two about storytelling. As an author himself, he knows the value of listening to others, as well.

He believes The Chair is a TED Talk-style interview, but with a local and personal spin.

“TED is ideas worth spreading. The Chair is lives worth learning from,” he said. “The person who opened the little shop everyone loves, started over from nothing at 50 or finally went back for the dream they set aside 30 years ago, they are experts on what they built. They just never had a stage.”

Many guests that have taken the stage come from southern Denton County, and have even been featured in the Cross Timbers Gazette, but some also make the drive from Arlington or as far as Houston.

Jackson has sat down with historians, teachers, actors, photographers, artists, local business owners, flight attendants, chocolatiers, massage therapists and realtors.

The one thing they all have in common: they all have a story to tell.

The Chair gives them the chance to share it.

“Some of the best conversations you will ever hear come from everyday people who never planned to be on a stage,” reads The Chair’s website. “Nobody gives a speech. Nobody is selling anything. It is a conversation, and the room is part of it.”

The event is free to attend, and doors open at 6:30 p.m. every Monday, but guests should reserve their spot online at the event’s website.