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Highland Village PD arrests 19-year-old man for possession of child pornography

Micah Pearce
By Micah Pearce
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A young man is being held at the Denton County Jail after allegedly sending intimate photos to a juvenile victim.

Juan Jose Pernia-Bohorquez, 19 of Flower Mound, was arrested by Highland Village PD after officers looked into a July 26 report from a juvenile victim claiming a man had sexually assaulted them on Saturday, July 18.

19-year-old Juan Jose Pernia-Bohorquez is facing sexual assault of a child and child pornography charges, as well as an ICE detainer. (Photo courtesy of Denton County Jail)

According to officials, the victim was allegedly assaulted after exchanging nude photos with Pernia-Bohorquez via the photo-focused messaging app Snapchat.

When the suspect was arrested, officials learned Pernia-Bohorquez had immigration violations, so an ICE detainer was placed on him.

According to court records, Pernia-Bohorquez was booked into the Denton County Jail on Wednesday, Aug. 12, and is currently being held there on a $100,000 surety bond with conditions.

He is facing sexual assault of a child and possession of child pornography charges.

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Micah Pearce
Micah Pearce
Micah Pearce is a Digital Reporter for The Cross Timbers Gazette. Contact him at 940-‪268-3505‬ or at [email protected].

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