Denton County Sheriff’s Office agrees with ICE to increase immigration enforcement

Officers with the Denton County Sheriff’s Office will have more authority when it comes to detaining people in Denton County they believe might be violating U.S. immigration law.

At Denton County Commissioner’s Court on Tuesday, the court approved an expansion of the 287(g) agreement with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement that will allow DCSO to implement the Task Force Model.

Commissioner’s Court previously agreed to a similar 287(g) agreement for Jail Operations and Enforcement back in April 2025, which means the county can begin the removal process of immigrants with criminal or pending criminal charges when arrested by local law enforcement.

The Task Force Model means select DCSO officers will have ICE oversight during their routine duties, according to the ICE website.

“This is the task force model, which is a little bit different,” said Sheriff Tracy Murphree. “Selected officers will be trained by ICE to detain and make arrests, if necessary, and assist ICE to keep our country safer.”

According to Murphree, officers will be able to identify and detain people they believe are violating U.S. immigration law, even if they aren’t facing charges from local agencies.

The commissioners and Murphree knew the decision would not be a popular one, but said they believe it is the right thing for the county.

“I appreciate your stance on this and putting forth the energy and effort,” said Precinct 1 Commissioner Ryan Williams. “It isn’t always the thing that people like, but that doesn’t matter and I don’t care, I appreciate you making sure you stand behind our federal agents and help them uphold the law here in Denton County.”

Precinct 3 Commissioner Bobbie Mitchell made sure Murphree knew that she was trusting him and his team to use their new authority responsibly.

“I want to thank you for the service you provide for Denton County and I pray the officers that are going to work with our Denton County agency will uphold the services and the integrity you have instilled in your office,” she said. “I know it isn’t popular for ICE to come into our communities, but I’m trusting you to make sure we do it the Denton County way and not abuse our authority, but to do what’s right for our citizens and uphold the law of the United States of America.”

“I won’t have it any other way,” said Murphree. “I will make sure it’s done correctly and if there is ever any question about that, I will step away.”

Murphree met with border czar Tom Homan before the agreement was brought to Commissioner’s Court and assured him his agents would be safe to perform their duties in Denton County.

“I assured him his officers would be safe operating in Denton County and they will have back up as they enforce federal law,” said Murphree. “This is a continued partnership between us and our federal partners. It’s what we do – we enforce the law of the land and… we look forward to working with our partners and getting those officers trained to be able to keep our county safer and make sure the law is enforced.”