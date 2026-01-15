Lanes near I-35 merge to close throughout the week

The Texas Department of Transportation will close lanes of I-35E starting Friday night while continuing work near the I-35W/I-35E merge in Denton.

Work is being done near the University of North Texas campus.

According to a press release from TxDOT:

The two right lanes of northbound I-35E will close between North Texas Blvd. and near Bonnie Brae Street from 9 p.m. on Friday until 5 a.m. Saturday. The same closure will happen again on Saturday, Tuesday and Thursday nights.

The northbound I-35E exit ramp to southbound I-35W will also close during these times.

The two right lanes of northbound I-35E will close again between North Texas Blvd. and near Bonnie Brae Street starting 9 p.m. Monday night until 5 a.m Tuesday morning. It will close again on Wednesday night at 9 p.m. and reopen Thursday morning at 5 a.m.

TxDOT said signed detours will be in place for drivers that continue to use the route, so significant delays can be expected.

The department encourages drivers to plan ahead for extra travel time in the corridor.

Denton County and TxDOT also encouraged drivers to seek alternate routes and be mindful of workers in the work zone when driving through.

TxDOT has previously worked on this section of road, most recently in November 2025 when construction was done on the northbound lanes of I-35E.

In October 2025, TxDOT worked on the North Texas Blvd. exit ramp along northbound I-35E lanes.