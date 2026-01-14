UNT to launch program offering free tuition to qualifying students

Local students looking for an affordable education opportunity won’t have to go far after the University of North Texas announced on Tuesday it will be offering free tuition to qualifying freshmen.

UNT launched the Fall 2026 North Texas Promise program as a way to make college more affordable for Texas residents.

“As the largest university in North Texas, UNT has a special responsibility to expand access to transformative educational opportunities across our region and beyond,” said UNT President Harrison Keller. “With the North Texas Promise, more outstanding Texas students will be able to access a college education that prepares them to unlock their full potential. I am proud we are able to offer this program grounded in our core values and our commitment to create enduring value for the public good.”

According to a press release from UNT, students qualify if they are a Texas resident, graduate from a Texas high school and have a total family income of $100,000 or less.

In addition, students must either rank in the top 25% of their high school class and have financial need or be eligible for the Federal Pell Grant.

Eligible students also must be admitted to UNT for the Fall 2026 semester and have a valid FAFSA on file with the university by Feb. 15.

UNT said students that meet the criteria will automatically be considered for the program and do not need to submit a separate application.

“This program is about making a UNT degree attainable for students who have worked hard and earned their place here, but may be uncertain about affordability,” said Shannon Goodman, UNT’s Vice President for enrollment. “The North Texas Promise gives families clarity and confidence that cost will not stand in the way of a college education.”

In order to allow time for applications to process before the Feb. 15 deadline, UNT encouraged prospective students to submit their application by the end of January.

For more information, visit the North Texas Promise program website.