Former plaintiff in 2022 LISD election system lawsuit files for seat on school board

Paige Dixon announced Wednesday she filed for a seat on Lewisville ISD’s Board of Trustees, four years after filing a lawsuit challenging the district’s election system.

In April 2022, the Lewisville resident filed a lawsuit against Lewisville ISD, claiming the district’s election system violated the Voting Rights Act of 1965 “because it denies fair representation to voters of color.”

Dixon ended up winning the lawsuit, leading to LISD’s transition to single-member districts on its Board of Trustees in 2023.

According to a press release from Dixon, she hopes to use that win as momentum in her campaign for the District 4 seat on the LISD Board of Trustees.

“Families across LISD wanted a system where every neighborhood has a real voice and a real trustee they can hold accountable,” she said. “We fought for fair representation, and we won. Now, I’m running to make sure this new system delivers results for students, educators and families.”

Dixon has served in the U.S. Army, as the Advocacy Chair for the District Council of PTAs, the Development Chair for The Denton Wesley Foundation, the President of the PTA and a volunteer for Lewisville Meals on Wheels.

Her other school-related service includes working on LISD’s Academic Calendar Committee, Parental Superintendent Advisory Committee and Additional School Days Steering Committee, according to a previous candidate questionnaire in The Cross Timbers Gazette when Dixon ran for Place 1 on the LISD Board.

According to her press release, Dixon’s campaign will focus on neighborhood accountability, which includes trustees that are “visible, responsive and present year-round.”

She also wants to increase transparency – clear communication on budgets, policies and major decisions.

Dixon will also work on student outcomes, campus stability and increasing respect for educators and staff through guided data, community input and practical governance that supports learning and retention.

“Today’s filing is not just a candidacy,” she said. “It’s a commitment to serve with the same urgency and integrity that made this change possible.”

Dixon also ran for Texas House of Representatives District 65 in 2020.

When Dixon ran for LISD Board of Trustees Place 1 in 2021, she lost to Dr. Buddy Bonner.