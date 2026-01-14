New Year, New You—and a strong, reliable orthopedic team to get you there

The constant bone and joint pain that’s been holding you back isn’t going to disappear on its own now that the calendar has flipped to 2026. Sure, each new year is a chance to hit the reset button, set attainable goals, and put unwanted habits behind us—but pain doesn’t work that way. It lingers, quietly shaping what we can do, how long we can do it, and how much we enjoy doing it. This is true for the weekend warrior planning to run a marathon despite ongoing ankle pain, the star athlete hoping the knee injury sustained in the fall doesn’t get any worse, and even the grandfather whose hip and shoulder pain have reached their peak.

The common thread isn’t just discomfort—it’s waiting to get the problem fixed. The good news is that you don’t have to wait. A new year is an opportunity to address orthopedic pain now and get you back to the activities that matter most.

And when that day comes, relief is always right around the corner at Orthopedic Associates.

“I’ve been doing this for 31 years, so I’ve had the opportunity to see parents, kids, grandparents, and more. It’s all about family, and that’s the way we’ve always wanted it,” Doctor Jeff Cantrell said. “It’s important to create and maintain that family atmosphere, and the good news is that we can take care of any orthopedic need, too—from smaller issues to the hardest of hard.”

Orthopedic Associates will celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2026. What started as small offices in Lewisville and Denton in 1976, led by Dr. John Anderson and the late Dr. Richard Williamson, has expanded into a team of 10 orthopedic surgeons delivering exceptional care in Flower Mound, Highland Village, Argyle, Northlake, Lewisville and the surrounding communities. Since 2010, their flagship location has been in the heart of Flower Mound’s growing medical district—just a stone’s throw from Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound. They also have a satellite office in Northlake, making top-notch orthopedic care even more accessible to local families.

From non-invasive care for common sports injuries to in-house joint replacement and complex reconstructive surgeries, personalized rehabilitative treatment plans, and everything in between, the practice strives to offer a one-stop location for all orthopedic and sports medicine needs while maintaining the personal, family-centered approach that has defined it for five decades.

How they maintain that family-centered approach boils down to a consistent staff of board-certified surgeons. This includes familiar faces like Dr. Cantrell, Dr. Manuj Singhal, Dr. Ian Wilkofsky, Dr. Michael Willenborg, Dr. John McElroy, Dr. David Neal, Dr. Aaron Schrayer, and Tony Lai, D.O. What this means for patients is continuity: care from professionals they know, like, and trust.

Yet growth is always front and center.

Recently, Orthopedic Associates added three new orthopedists: Dr. TJ Harris, Dr. Trevor Bouck, and Dr. Jonathan Boyle.

Dr. Harris joined the team on Aug. 18. He served as a Sergeant in the United States Marine Corps before beginning his medical career. His service included deployments to Iraq, Fallujah, and Al Asad. He earned his degree from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences College of Medicine and specializes in primary and revision hip and knee replacement, including robotic-assisted procedures. Dr. Harris joined Orthopedic Associates because of the practice’s strong reputation and the growing need for high-quality joint care in the community. He and his wife were drawn to the area for its excellent schools and the ability to raise their family without the challenges of a big city.

Dr. Bouck joined the team just before Labor Day. He completed his fellowship at the University of Texas Health in Houston and his orthopedic residency at the University of Toledo Medical Center. He earned his medical degree from UT Health San Antonio and holds a bachelor’s degree in exercise science from Brigham Young University. A lifelong athlete who grew up in McKinney and now lives in Bartonville, Dr. Bouck understands the physical and emotional challenges of being sidelined by injury. He is committed to evidence-based care, precise surgical techniques, and a patient-first approach. He serves in team coverage roles for Argyle High School and the University of North Texas.

Last but not least, Dr. Boyle joined Orthopedic Associates on Labor Day. He is board-certified in orthopedic surgery and fellowship-trained in hand surgery at the Indiana Hand to Shoulder Center, one of the most respected programs in the country. He completed his orthopedic residency at John Peter Smith Hospital, following medical school at UT Southwestern. He holds a Bachelor of Science from the University of Notre Dame with dual majors in biology and theology. While he can oversee any orthopedic need, Dr. Boyle chose to specialize in hand and upper extremity cases. As surgical techniques have advanced, he has embraced new technologies, including endoscopic carpal tunnel release and other minimally invasive procedures. These innovations often lead to faster recovery times, less discomfort, and better overall outcomes.

“To use a football analogy, we’ve lost four Hall of Famers to retirement over the past few years, but through the proverbial draft and free agency, we’ve brought in three doctors who will be Hall of Famers themselves,” Dr. Cantrell said. “Since we’ve been around for so long, it’s no surprise that a lot of people want to come to Orthopedic Associates. But we take our time and make sure we are bringing in the right people. We’re excited about the team we have. It’s the family attitude, team effort, and everyone being on the same page that makes a difference—for the practice and the patients we work with every day.”

With that type of team and an office that’s close to home for everyone in southern Denton County, Orthopedic Associates continues to position itself to help patients move past pain, recover more quickly, and get back to the activities they love.

Whether it’s a sports injury, a persistent ankle, hip, shoulder, or knee issue, or complex reconstructive surgery, this is one practice that provides the longevity, expertise, and personal touch that individuals and families seek. Remember, a new year doesn’t have to mean continuing to live with pain. With Orthopedic Associates nearby, patients receive the support, care, and guidance they need to make this year truly a “new year, new you.”

(Sponsored content)