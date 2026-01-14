Let Fortitude Performance Physical Therapy help you get back in the game

After nearly a decade serving in U.S. Navy special operations, Zach Dixon learned early that performance isn’t accidental — it’s built through discipline, consistency and resilience under pressure.

Those lessons now form the foundation of Fortitude Performance Physical Therapy, Dixon’s athlete-focused clinic in Highland Village that blends high-level physical therapy with strength and conditioning to help athletes return stronger, not just “pain free.”

“Fortitude means mental and physical strength in the face of a challenge,” Dixon said. “That mindset is exactly what athletes need — and what’s often missing in traditional rehab.”

During his military career, Dixon worked in environments where readiness mattered more than comfort. Training was intentional. Injuries were addressed aggressively but intelligently. Progression wasn’t optional — it was required. That same standard now guides how he treats youth athletes, competitive teens and active adults in his practice.

Dixon earned his bachelor’s degree in exercise science and physiology from Texas Woman’s University in 2019, followed by a Doctor of Physical Therapy degree from UT Southwestern in 2022. He is also a Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist (CSCS), allowing him to bridge the gap between rehabilitation and performance training.

Fortitude Performance Physical Therapy operates on a one-on-one model inside a fully equipped training environment — something Dixon says is critical for athletes.

“In many clinics, athletes never get beyond basic exercises because of time and space limitations,” he said. “Here, we can load, sprint, jump, and progress the way sport actually demands.”

The clinic opened Nov. 4 following a ribbon-cutting with the Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce and already serves youth athletes, weekend warriors and competitive adults throughout the area. Dixon also runs youth strength and conditioning programs designed to build durability and reduce injury risk before problems arise.

Clients pay upfront through single visits or performance packages and may submit receipts to their insurance provider for reimbursement.

To learn more, visit fortitudeperformancept.com.

