Justin looking for public input on Old Town Master Plan

As Justin enters the final adoption phase of its Old Town Master Plan and Regulatory Plan, the City has meetings planned where residents will have the chance to offer feedback.

Starting with the Old Town Committee on Wednesday, the meeting will be held at newly-opened Grapes to Wine + (112 W. 4th Street) at 6 p.m.

On Tuesday, Jan. 20, Justin’s Planning & Zoning Commission will host a meeting at City Hall (415 N. College Avenue) at 6:30 p.m.

On Thursday, Jan. 22, the City Council will look at the plan for the first time at City Hall at 5:30 p.m.

Finally, on Thursday, Feb. 12, the City Council will review the plan for a final time at its meeting, starting at 5:30 p.m. before making a decision.

According to the City, the final adoption phase will include adopting the City’s first-ever Old Town Master Plan, aligning zoning regulations with community input and rezoning necessary properties.

Justin encourages residents to get involved as this is an important part of the process.

According to the City’s Imagine Justin Comprehensive Plan, Old Town has one of the highest development ranges due to the commercial and mixed-use intensity developed as the city’s original plat.

Justin believes the plans will provide guidance to the City on how to strategically develop these areas for the next 20 years.

“This core has been the heart of commercial development for generations,” said the City. “Continuing to develop this area will promote more economic development.”

The Comprehensive Plan indicates interest in having walkable, mixed-use developments along the road with street trees and pedestrian-focused amenities.

Some challenges posed by the area include the age of the infrastructure, which could be an obstacle when trying to develop high-intensity, mixed-use areas.

Justin’s Comprehensive Plan says the City plans to focus on the transition between businesses and the surrounding residential areas.