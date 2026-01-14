Texas Rangers players to make appearances at Krogers in southern Denton County

Each year, major league talents from the Texas Rangers hit the road to visit communities in North Texas as a way to engage with the club’s fanbase.

The team announced the 2026 stops on Wednesday morning, which includes two stops in southern Denton County.

On Wednesday, Jan. 21, infielders Josh Jung and Jake Burger will be “at a Kroger in Argyle,” according to the announcement.

Last year, the tour stopped at the Kroger in Bartonville, which could be the same Kroger the team is referring to this year, but exact locations haven’t been released yet.

The fifth stop of the tour will feature former Vanderbilt pitching duo Jack Leiter and Kumar Rocker on Friday, Jan. 23, at a Kroger in Lewisville.

Exact times and Kroger locations will be announced the day of the event on the Rangers website.

Cities and players just dropped for Winter Warm-up 👀 pic.twitter.com/w4VOX4y1qX — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) January 14, 2026

Leiter, son of former Major Leaguer Al Leiter, and Rocker were first-round draft picks for the Rangers in 2021 and 2022, respectively.

Utility-man Michael Helman, who played in 38 games for the club in 2025, will also be at the Lewisville stop.

According to the Winter Warm Up website, some Rangers coaches, mascot Captain and the dance team, the “Six Shooters,” will also be in attendance.

In the past, the player appearances were dubbed the team’s “Winter Caravan,” but it has now rebranded as the “Winter Warm-Up Sneak Peek.”

According to the Rangers, the players will only be available for photographs, not autographs, another change from last year’s event.

Last year, Rangers players Hoby Milner, Justin Foscue, Winston Santos and Seth Conner made a stop at the Kroger in Bartonville.