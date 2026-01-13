Edmondson: Denton County’s future looks bright

The year 2025 marked a milestone for Denton County and, especially, Precinct 4. It was a year defined by bold investments, visionary planning and a commitment to shaping a thriving future. As the county continued its unprecedented growth, we worked hand in hand with leaders and communities to lay the foundation for progress that will echo for many decades to come.

Economic development surged forward with major announcements. Wistron InfoComm, a global electronics manufacturer, pledged an astounding $687 million investment to build new facilities in Denton County, bringing with it nearly 900 new jobs.

Bell Textron, Inc. unveiled plans for a cutting-edge aircraft manufacturing facility to support the U.S. Army. This project, the first under Texas’ new Jobs, Energy, Technology and Innovation (JETI) program, represented a $429 million investment and promised 400 new jobs. These events in and around Perot Field – Fort Worth Alliance Airport in Precinct 4 signaled Denton County’s emergence as a hub for advanced manufacturing and defense technology.

Education and workforce development also took center stage. Texas State Technical College (TSTC) began charting its course toward a full campus in Denton County — a move that would empower students with hands-on training for high-demand careers. With $900,000 in start-up funding and a potential site in southern Denton County under consideration, TSTC’s mission was clear: to prepare the next generation for success in a rapidly evolving economy.

Public safety advanced with the implementation of the Denton County Fire & EMS Master Plan, including the purchase of the Ponder Fire Station to ensure 24/7 emergency services for residents. Meanwhile, fiscal responsibility remained a cornerstone, as Denton County lowered its tax rate to the lowest level in 40 years, while residents also voted in favor of 10 state constitutional amendments that further eased the burden on taxpayers.

Looking ahead to 2026 and beyond, the horizon in Precinct 4 is filled with promise. The development of Landmark, a sprawling 3,200-acre Hillwood community, will preserve 1,100 acres around Pilot Knob, a historic high point that once guided Native Caddo tribes and early settlers. Plans for an H-E-B at I-35W & Robson Ranch Road along with other businesses and retail centers across Precinct 4 — signal a future where convenience and community thrive side by side.

From a population of 662,614 in 2010 to more than 1.7 million today, Denton County’s growth story is nothing short of remarkable. By 2050, projections estimate 1.88 million residents will call our county home, underscoring the urgency and importance of the groundwork being laid today.

2025 was not just a year of progress, it was the beginning of a new chapter. A chapter we embrace our heritage, invest in our people, and boldly step into a future defined by innovation and opportunity.

