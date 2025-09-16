Edmondson: Denton County proposes to lower tax rate, even as growth continues!

The new fiscal year is almost here in Denton County, beginning October 1 through September 30, 2026. As in years past, we continue to work to lower tax rates while dealing with continued growth.

The certified tax roll from the Denton Central Appraisal District shows that Denton County has a net certified taxable value of $207,352,205,545 as of August 5, 2025, higher than the estimated $192 billion net certified taxable value in 2024.

The senior-freeze adjusted taxable value is $182,824,380,607. This includes an estimated more than 54,000 properties taking the over 65 exemptions, a tax saving measure I pushed through several years ago.

Since 2016, the average home value in Denton County has risen significantly from $274,839 to $510,263. But while property values have increased in that period, remember that Denton County’s portion of your annual property tax bill is only 10 percent!

The Denton County Commissioners Court’s recommended budget total for this coming fiscal year, which begins Oct. 1, is $452,153,186. The proposed tax rate will be $0.185938 – the lowest since 1986 and lower than the current tax rate of $0.187869!

And Denton County’s proposed countywide rate is currently the lowest among the top 15 Texas Counties (in population). Even our budget per capita is currently the lowest among the Top 15 Counties at $423, though that is based on Fiscal Year (FY) 2024-2025 numbers from the other counties.

Denton County is the second lowest of the top 15 Texas Counties for the number of employees per capita at 1.87, which is amazing for all the work our employees do. Our debt obligation also ranks below average when compared to the top 15 Texas Counties as of Sept. 30, 2024.

These are important facts that show we are dedicated to being as conservative with tax dollars as we can while also providing efficient services.

Our Commissioners Court anticipates officially adopting the FY 2025-26 budget and tax rate on Sept. 9, following the public hearing during our regular Tuesday meeting. Anyone is welcome to attend the Court meeting that begins at 9 a.m. at the Denton County Administrative Courthouse, 1 Courthouse Drive, Denton, TX 76208. Visitors can sign up to speak with a three-minute time limit. Forms for public speaking are available just outside the Courtroom on the third floor.

After all the Denton County taxing entities approve their tax rates, the property tax notices will then be configured and sent out by the Denton County Tax Assessor/Collector’s Office to every property owner. Years ago, Denton County worked with area entities to bring most of the property tax notices under one roof to make it easier for taxpayers, who then only receive one bill instead of separate ones from cities, school districts, the county, etc.

The county contractually collects property taxes on behalf of more than 140 entities. After receiving property tax payments, the Denton County Tax Assessor/Collector’s Office then sends the allotted funds back to each of the entities.

You can visit Texas.gov/property taxes to ﬁnd a link to your local property tax database. Just look for Denton County and type in the property owner’s name or address to find the latest information on your property taxes, including information regarding the amount of taxes that each entity that taxes your property will impose if the entity adopts its proposed tax rate.

Your local property tax database is updated regularly through September as local elected oﬃcials propose and adopt the property tax rates that will determine how much you pay in property taxes.

There are two new members of the Denton Central Appraisal District Board of Directors representing taxpayers including:

Mike Hennefer, who holds Place 7 and can be reached at [email protected] .

. Rob Altman holds Place 5 and can be emailed at [email protected] .

The Board Chair is Alex Buck in Place 6. He can be reached at [email protected]. Other members include:

We appreciate the hard work of these individuals as well as the Denton Central Appraisal District employees and our Tax Assessor/Collector’s Office, all of whom work steadily to ensure smooth operations for everyone.

Contact Commissioner Dianne Edmondson by email at [email protected] or phone her at 972-434-3960. You can also stop by her office in the Southwest Courthouse, 6200 Canyon Falls Drive, Suite 900, in Flower Mound.