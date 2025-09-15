Old Justin Road in Argyle shut down due to vehicle fire

Both lanes of Old Justin Road east of I-35W are closed as Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1 and 2 respond to a trash truck that caught fire Monday afternoon.

First responders arrived to the 300 block of Old Justin Road shortly after 12:37 p.m.

According to officials, the cause of the fire is unknown and there is no anticipated time that Old Justin Road will be reopened.

Residents are asked to stay clear of the area so first responders can safely extinguish the blaze.

Drivers are advised to find alternate routes while Old Justin Road remains closed.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.