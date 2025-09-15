Local students announced as National Merit Scholar semifinalists

Three types of National Merit Scholarships will be offered in the spring of 2026. Every Finalist will compete for one of 2,500 National Merit $2,500 Scholarships that will be awarded on a state-representational basis.

About 830 corporate-sponsored Merit Scholarship awards will be provided by approximately 150 corporations and business organizations for Finalists who meet their specified criteria, such as children of the grantor’s employees or residents of communities where sponsor plants or offices are located.

In addition, about 150 colleges and universities are expected to finance some 3,600 college-sponsored Merit Scholarship awards for Finalists who will attend the sponsor institution.

National Merit Scholarship winners of 2026 will be announced in four nationwide news releases beginning in April and concluding in July.

According to the National Merit Scholarship Corporation, “the program does not measure the quality or effectiveness of education within a school, system or state.”

For more information about the competition, visit www.nationalmerit.org.