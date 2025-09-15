Annual Touched By Suicide Memorial Walk returns to Flower Mound

The annual Touched By Suicide Memorial Walk will take place for the 19th time at Flower Mound’s Heritage Park Amphitheater on Saturday from 8:30-11 a.m.

Touched by Suicide is a non-profit organization with a staff made up of volunteers that serve the southern Denton County area for people that have lost a loved one to suicide.

“For the past 19 years, a small group of volunteers in North Texas have hosted a loving tribute each year for those who have lost someone to suicide,” said TBS organizers. “The memorial walk has been a source of much needed support and an empathic gathering for members of the North Texas community impacted by such traumatic losses.”

According to TBS, suicide deaths has become the third-leading cause of death in the United States among the ages 15-24. The group said the trend can be seen in North Texas, as well.

CDC data cited that 4,382 Texans died from suicide in 2023. In Denton County, 109 lives were lost to suicide in 2023 and 110 in 2024.

According to Denton County LOSS Team, there have been 60 confirmed suicide deaths in the county in 2025, as of mid-August.

TBS believes it is important to give support to the families that have lost someone to suicide because family members of suicide deaths are often more likely to die by suicide, as well.

“Researchers and providers in the field of suicidology all agree that support from those who have experienced a similar loss is the single most important recovery resource an individual can access,” said TBS organizers. “Touched by Suicide North Texas has been providing this vital resource free of charge to those who desperately need it for almost 20 years.”

The Memorial Walk event includes a self-care kit creation table, a grief/memory board, an opportunity to share a special message for your loved one, a silent walk completed together, a special keynote speaker, exhibitor tables from local service providers, and more. Attendees are also welcome to purchase an event t-shirt or make a donation that will cover the registration cost for someone who cannot afford to attend.

A ticket will cost $26 without a shirt included and $36 with a shirt included. However, the event is not a fundraiser, rather it helps TBS host local activities, including including the annual memorial walk, support groups, LOSS Team outreach and materials & books

“The event is focused entirely on support for the grieving family members and friends of those members of our community who have died by suicide,” said TBS. “The walk is not, and has never been, a fundraiser, which makes it unique compared to other, similar events. All costs associated with the walk are simply for hosting the event.

To register for the 1.5-mile walk, visit https://touchedbysuicide.ticketspice.com/2025-touched-by-suicide-memorial-walk or contact Board President, LaNelia Ramette, at [email protected]. Registration will be available online until Friday, September 19th at midnight.

Special arrangements can be made for those who wish to attend but cannot afford it, financially. If this is the case, reach out to Ramette via the email above.

For more information on Touched by Suicide and to follow what events they are hosting throughout North Texas, visit the group’s website.