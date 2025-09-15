Town of Double Oak Update – September 2025

Hello Double Oak Citizens,

September always seems to arrive with its own sense of charm. The days grow a little shorter, the evenings a touch cooler, and Double Oak settles back into the rhythms of school, football and fall gatherings. It’s a month of fresh beginnings but also a reminder of the traditions that keep our community grounded.

This fall, the Town Council will turn its attention to wrapping up the 2025–2026 budget, tackling several outdated ordinances and identifying the first cross-culvert drainage projects to improve stormwater management. These early projects are especially important as the town begins to invest in long-term infrastructure improvements that will address localized flooding and aging systems. Taking on drainage in a thoughtful, phased way ensures we protect both property and public safety while staying fiscally responsible.

Municipal court sessions are also scheduled for Sept. 3 and Oct. 1. While less visible than council meetings, these hearings are an important part of maintaining accountability and ensuring that our town runs smoothly.

Life in Double Oak is enriched by groups like the Women’s Club, which will host its next gathering in September and another in October. These meetings offer fellowship and service opportunities that remind us of the importance of volunteering and supporting one another.

Equally important to our sense of security and community wellbeing is the Double Oak Police Department. Under the leadership of Chief Dan Miller, the department has become increasingly effective and efficient, consistently delivering excellent service despite being a small force. Residents saw that commitment firsthand with the successful implementation of new security measures at recent town meetings. Officers ensured these gatherings were safe, orderly, and welcoming, reflecting their professionalism and dedication. Looking forward, the department is also working toward official accreditation—a step that will further solidify its standards, training, and practices while reinforcing its value to the safety and reputation of our community.

Our Volunteer Fire Department also remains a pillar of the town. Beyond emergency calls, firefighters spend countless hours in training, running drills, and preparing for everything from medical responses to vehicle accidents and structure fires. Their ongoing commitment to readiness ensures that Double Oak can depend on them whenever the call comes.

State Decisions, Local Impacts

What happens in Austin often ripples into towns like ours. Recently, lawmakers passed Heaven’s 27 Camp Safety Act in response to severe flooding in the Hill Country. While Double Oak doesn’t operate youth camps, the measure serves as a reminder that preparedness and safety must remain priorities in every community.

Closer to home, property tax policy is another issue to watch. Legislators are considering reducing the annual revenue cap for towns and counties to 2.5 percent. For a small community like Double Oak, such a change could make it harder to balance rising costs with the need to maintain services like road repairs, drainage improvements, and public safety.

Redistricting is also in the headlines. The state has approved a new congressional map designed to give Republicans an advantage in several districts. Legal challenges are already underway, and the outcome could affect who represents our part of Denton County in Washington. For residents, it’s a reminder that even distant political debates can shape our local voice at the federal level.

Why It Matters

For Double Oak, the coming months will be about balance finalizing a responsible budget, addressing infrastructure like culvert and drainage projects, and updating ordinances to meet today’s needs, all while protecting the character of our community.

Engagement remains essential. Whether at council meetings, Women’s Club gatherings, or through the daily service of our police and fire departments, our community works best when neighbors participate and support one another.

As we step into this new season, I want to thank you for the role you play in keeping Double Oak strong. Whether it’s a kind word to a neighbor, a hand offered in service, or a respectful voice at a town meeting, your actions matter. Together, we’ll continue to protect what makes our town special while preparing for the future.

To stay up-to-date with all the exciting news and updates, please visit the Double Oak Town website at www.doubleoak.texas.gov. In addition to contacting Town Hall at 972-539-9464, Double Oak citizens may reach me at [email protected].