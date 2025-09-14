Lewisville ISD teachers receive $75,000 in grants

The Lewisville ISD Education Foundation announced on Wednesday it distributed $75,000 worth of grants from different organizations to 45 teachers throughout the district.

“These grants will fund innovative projects that provide new educational opportunities for K-12 students across LISD,” said LEF in a statement. “The Teacher Grants, which are applied for in the spring and selected through a rigorous blind-review process by a dedicated volunteer committee over the summer, are an essential component of LEF’s commitment to supporting educators and fostering academic excellence within the district.”

Five teachers from Flower Mound High School were awarded grants:

Flower Mound High School, Erin Charles — Sharon Dunning Memorial Grant, LEF Changing Children’s Lives Fund

— Sharon Dunning Memorial Grant, LEF Changing Children’s Lives Fund Flower Mound High School, Christopher Gage — Stantec Grant

— Stantec Grant Flower Mound High School, Jana Harvey — Vocal Majority Grant, LISD Employee Giving Grant

— Vocal Majority Grant, LISD Employee Giving Grant Flower Mound High School, Karen Storrie — CoServ Charitable Foundation Grant, DATCU Grant

— CoServ Charitable Foundation Grant, DATCU Grant Flower Mound High School, Johnson Varghese — Thomas C. Cooper Memorial Grant, LEF Changing Children’s Lives Fund

Another five teachers were awarded from Lewisville High School:

Lewisville High School, Jacquelyn Fauver — Malcolm Carroll Grant, LISD Employee Giving Grant

— Malcolm Carroll Grant, LISD Employee Giving Grant Lewisville High School, Kjeil Lease — CoServ Charitable Foundation Grant

— CoServ Charitable Foundation Grant Lewisville High School, Valayne May — The Buck Family Honorary Grant, LISD Employee Giving Grant

— The Buck Family Honorary Grant, LISD Employee Giving Grant Lewisville High School, Valayne May — The Buck Family Honorary Grant, LISD Employee Giving Grant

— The Buck Family Honorary Grant, LISD Employee Giving Grant Lewisville High School, Aly McMaken — Neal & Audrey Scheitel Memorial Grant, LEF Changing Children’s Lives Fund

A pair of teachers were awarded grants from Lewisville’s Killough campus:

LHS Killough, Peri Berman — Gail Martin Memorial Art Teacher Grant, LISD Employee Giving Grant, Earl Luna Memorial Grant

— Gail Martin Memorial Art Teacher Grant, LISD Employee Giving Grant, Earl Luna Memorial Grant LHS Killough, Susan D’Amato — Scott Nelson Grant, Spence Nelson Memorial Grant, The Nelson Family Grant

The Highland Village Women’s Club grant was awarded to a teacher at McCauliffe Elementary:

McAuliffe Elementary, Emily Evans — Highland Village Womens Club Grant

The City of Highland Village also contributed to the awards, providing funding to a teacher at Heritage Elementary:

Heritage Elementary, Marybeth Kozar — City of Highland Village Grant

“The projects funded by this year’s grants cover a wide range of subjects and grade levels, all aimed at enriching the educational experience for students and encouraging lifelong learning,” said the LISD Education Foundation.

For a full list of grant recipients, visit the LISD Education Foundation’s website. The site also has information on how to help support teachers in the district.