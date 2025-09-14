Eads: Make a difference this year with giving

We are fortunate to have so many nonprofits focused on serving individuals in need – from food and housing to transportation, health, education, job training and more.

Many nonprofit organizations serve Denton County – from Giving Grace, which helps house families who are homeless or at risk of homelessness, to WTF-Winning the Fight, a group that provides drug education, support, and guidance to individuals and families who struggle with the disease of addiction.

In Denton County, several years ago we launched FindHelp Denton County at findhelp.dentoncounty.gov – an easy way to find aid online by zip code. For example, using 76208 – a zip code in northern Denton – an estimated 2,989 entities were listed as possible sources of support.

But these nonprofits also require our assistance. As we continue to grow by 90 people daily in a fast-growing county with more than 1,068,355 residents as of January 1, 2025, the need is outpacing available funds.

North Texas Giving Day is the perfect opportunity to do so as Communities Foundation of Texas’s largest community event and the largest regional giving initiative in the U.S.

Since 2009, over $635 million has been raised for more than 3,000 local nonprofit organizations through the online giving site. In 2004, more than $70 million was collected for over 3,200 nonprofits.

On NorthTexasGivingDay.org, anyone can browse thousands of local nonprofit pages and give to organizations spanning over 30 cause areas across 20 counties, including Denton County.

North Texas Giving Day 2025 officially takes place on Thursday, Sept. 18, from 6 a.m. to midnight; however, individuals began donating on Aug. 28 through northtexasgivingday.org and can continue to do so every day through midnight on Sept. 18.

One Denton County event that showcased some local nonprofits was the Scheels North Texas Giving Day celebration, which took place on Saturday, Sept. 13 at The Lawn at Grandscape in The Colony.

Residents learned about local nonprofits serving the community and enjoyed a free concert by the Emerald City Elevation Band, inflatable games, giveaways and more.

Several non-profit organizations are also planning events now through Sept. 18. Find out more about the individual events at northtexasgivingday.org/p/events.

To find Denton County non-profit organizations registered for the North Texas Giving Day, visit northtexasgivingday.org/search and type ‘Denton County, TX’ into the location to see the list.

Let’s all do our part to help local nonprofits meet the increasing needs of Denton County residents and those in surrounding areas.

Connect With Us: If you have any questions or comments, please let me hear from you. My email is [email protected] and my office number is 940-349-2820. For more information, register for my newsletter at Dentoncounty.gov/countyjudgenewslettersignup.