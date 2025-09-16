Urgent Care with Heart: Rapid Med’s doctors put patients first

Drs. Eric Zahorecz and Sean Fleming thought they were “filling in” when the previous owner of Rapid Med Urgent Care unexpectedly passed away four years ago. But a few weeks quickly turned into a few months, and it wasn’t long before the two longtime physicians at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital in Flower Mound couldn’t wait to spend time with the families who had grown to trust Rapid Med for their medical needs.

To no one’s surprise, they purchased the practice in 2022, ensuring that it would remain a locally-owned and operated clinic for years to come. And by all accounts, it was the best decision they could have made.

“It’s getting to the point now where I might want to take a step back from ER medicine and spend more time in the clinic with our patients,” Dr. Zahorecz said. “Other urgent cares might want to get you in and out quickly. We have the relationships and care for you, and because of that, people keep coming back.”

Dr. Fleming agreed, adding, “It became a long-term plan, and we prefer it that way. We are local doctors who also live in the area, and we are simply trying to take care of people the way they want to be taken care of.”

With locations in Argyle and Double Oak/Highland Village, Rapid Med has been a trusted family and veteran-owned practice for nearly two decades and features a team of board-certified doctors, nurse practitioners and physician’s assistants who cater to everything from sniffles and a sore throat to broken bones, infections, lacerations, chronic illnesses and more. Their services also include things like in-house labs, X-rays, ultrasounds, complete fracture care and allergy testing—many of which are procedures you’d expect to have to pay an arm and a leg for at the hospital.

Since taking over, Dr. Zahorecz and Dr. Fleming now accept Medicare. Their Rapid Wellness program also includes weight loss solutions, infusion therapies, Botox, injection therapies, ozone therapy and hormone replacement therapy to help you rediscover your best self. Another exciting addition that’s coming soon is their subscription-based program for self-pay patients and those with higher insurance deductibles.

They are open seven days a week, including earlier hours for students and professionals, and welcome walk-ins.

“We want our patients to be healthier longer and enjoy their lives to the fullest,” Dr. Zahorecz said.

To learn more, please visit rapidmed.com.

