Mitchell: Encourage yourself and others

There is nothing quite like hearing words of encouragement in a time of need.

We have all been there – struggling with a sudden change, feeling anxious or just needing a listening ear when life seems burdensome.

Encouragement is at the center of what makes everyone feel good about themselves – from the reassurance of a parent with a baby’s first steps to the note Mom leaves in the school lunch box that says she loves you. Or the friend who tells you, “You’ve got this,” when you are reaching toward a new goal.

Sometimes, it is an unexpected phone call from someone who makes you feel less alone. Or, if you are feeling ill, it is that comfort and support you receive from others offering a helping hand or wishing you a speedy recovery.

Encouragement and its many synonyms – from faith and fortitude to inspiration and incentive to keep going – became part of a local Arkansas movement in 2007 after a few teens attending a leadership conference identified the need for more encouragement among high school students. A year later, former President George W. Bush proclaimed September 12 as the National Day of Encouragement.

And while it is good to have an annual day to recognize encouragement, it is something we should do year-round.

Encouragement can be as simple as a kind word to a stranger, coworker or friend. It might involve creating a care package for those in an assisted living center. Or sending a card to someone with an uplifting note.

You can also be a source of comfort and reassurance for yourself. Maybe it is buying a bouquet of flowers at the local store, just because. Or giving yourself a figurative pat on the back for finally finishing a task.

Here are a few encouraging quotes from others that might be just what is needed:

“All dreams are within reach. All you have to do is keep moving towards them.” – Viola Davis, Oscar winning actress

“With the new day comes new strength and new thoughts.” – Eleanor Roosevelt, former First Lady

“Just don’t give up trying to do what you really want to do.” – Ella Fitzgerald, former jazz singer, songwriter and composer

Whenever you decide to provide encouragement, do it often. It is the key to caring for yourself and others.

Connect With Us: Be sure to connect with Denton County on Facebook at www.facebook.com/DentonCountyTX and on X (formerly Twitter) @DentonCountyTX. You can also follow me at facebook.com/DentonCountyCommissionerBobbieMitchell. If you have any questions or comments, please let me hear from you. My email is [email protected] and my office number is 972-434-4780.