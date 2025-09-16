Southern Denton County school districts continue streak of superior financial integrity

Northwest ISD was awarded a “Superior A” rating for its financial integrity by the Texas Education Agency for the 23rd consecutive year, the district announced on Monday.

“Since the introduction of the School Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas in 2001, Northwest ISD has earned an “A” rating in every year of the oversight program’s existence,” said the district in a press release. “The program is designed to encourage Texas public schools to manage their financial resources efficiently and in accordance with the best practices.”

According to the TEA, an “A” rating is awarded when a district provides the maximum allocation possible for direct instructional purposes.

Northwest ISD said its teachers’ salaries compose 10% more of the district’s staffing budget than the state average.

The FIRST system takes into account 21 financial indicators to rate the quality of financial management of a school district.

For example, the system includes an annual comprehensive financial report being free of material weakness, maintaining a low administrative cost ratio and having sufficient cash on hand for general operations.

According to Northwest ISD, the district will present a report to the school board in October regarding the rating in compliance with state law.

For more information on the FIRST system and the TEA’s preliminary ratings, visit the TEA’s website.

Recently, Northwest ISD joined Denton ISD in proposing a tax rate increase to help “fund maintenance and operations costs.”

To find out when Northwest ISD is hosting its informational meetings about the tax increase, click here.

Argyle ISD, Denton ISD and Lewisville ISD all earned the “Superior A” rating, as well, for the 2023-2024 school year.

Argyle’s recognition is its 23rd year in a row. Denton ISD has also received an “A” rating 23 consecutive years.

Lewisville has been rated “superior” in all 23 years of the ranking system except in the 2021-2022 school year, when it was given a “B” rating.

The ratings will be certified in November after an appeal process. However, the four districts serving southern Denton County have already secured their “A” ratings.