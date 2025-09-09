Northwest ISD to host informational meetings for proposed tax increase

Northwest ISD has scheduled eight informational meetings that will talk about Proposition A, the proposed tax increase to cover district maintenance and operations costs.

In August, NISD announced a special election that would increase the tax rate by three cents.

However, due to the new homestead exemptions that were passed during the 89th Texas Legislature, the district said taxpayers will still be paying less than they did the year before.

In order to provide some information for voters, who will decide whether to pass the proposition or not in November, the district has scheduled eight community meetings:

Denton ISD, which called for a special election of its own to support maintenance and operations costs, also scheduled informational sessions throughout the school year.

For more information on Northwest ISD’s Proposition A, visit the district’s Prop A webpage.