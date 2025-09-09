Northwest ISD to host informational meetings for proposed tax increase

Northwest ISD has scheduled eight informational meetings that will talk about Proposition A, the proposed tax increase to cover district maintenance and operations costs.
In August, NISD announced a special election that would increase the tax rate by three cents.
However, due to the new homestead exemptions that were passed during the 89th Texas Legislature, the district said taxpayers will still be paying less than they did the year before.
In order to provide some information for voters, who will decide whether to pass the proposition or not in November, the district has scheduled eight community meetings:
- September 9 at 5 p.m. at the Granger Elementary School library in Fort Worth.
- September 16 at 5 p.m. at the Hatfield Elementary School library in Fort Worth.
- September 23 at 6 p.m. at the Daniel Elementary School cafeteria in Northlake.
- September 25 at 6:30 p.m. at the Prairie View Elementary School cafeteria in Rhome.
- September 30 at 6 p.m. at the Northwest High School library in Justin.
- October 1 at 6 p.m. at the V.R. Eaton High School library in Haslet.
- October 6 at 5:30 p.m. at the Byron Nelson High School library in Trophy Club.
- October 16 at 6 p.m. online at Facebook Live, which can be accessed via Northwest ISD’s Facebook Page.
Denton ISD, which called for a special election of its own to support maintenance and operations costs, also scheduled informational sessions throughout the school year.
For more information on Northwest ISD’s Proposition A, visit the district’s Prop A webpage.