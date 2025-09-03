Denton ISD announces informational meetings for proposed tax increase

Denton ISD announced on Wednesday that it will host four in-person meetings, one at each high school in the district, to share information about Proposition A with community members.

“These sessions are intended to share clear, factual details about Proposition A and its impact on students, staff and taxpayers,” said the district in a press release.

The first will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 17 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Ryan High School in the cafeteria/commons.

A second session will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 24 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Denton High School in the cafeteria/commons.

The third session will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 7 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the cafeteria/commons of Braswell High School.

Finally, the last meeting will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 15 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Guyer High School in the cafeteria/commons.

The district said it welcomes all Denton ISD parents, staff and community members to attend any session that best fits their schedule, whether their household is zoned for that campus or not.

“You do not need to have a child enrolled in Denton ISD to attend,” the district. “All eligible voters may participate in the November election.”

District leadership will present information and be available to answer questions about the proposition, which calls for a tax increase in order to “to cover costs for teacher retention, recruiting, classroom resources and student programs.”

Denton ISD is one of two districts in the area that called for an election in early August. Northwest ISD also called for one.

“The decision to include Proposition A on the November 4 ballot comes after months of thoughtful discussion and careful consideration of how best to support our students and staff,” said Barbara Burns, president of the Denton ISD Board of Trustees in an earlier press release.

According to the district, taxpayers will still see a decrease in taxes due to the recent homestead exemption expansions that were passed in the 89th Texas Legislature.

Other bills passed during the recent legislative session gave Texas public schools billions of dollars in funding, which Governor Greg Abbott said will put Texas on track to have one of the best education systems in the nation.

For more information, visit the district’s website with resources and details about the proposition.

The proposition will be on the ballot for Election Day on November 4.