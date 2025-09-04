Thursday, September 4, 2025
Denton High School announces passing of football player

Micah Pearce
By Micah Pearce
Denton High School Football logo. (Photo courtesy of Denton High School)

Denton High School announced on Tuesday the death of student-athlete Tro’Mario Allen Jr.

“A kid full of energy, always smiling and loved by so many,” said the school via Denton High School’s football page on Twitter/X. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.”

Neither the school nor the district said what may have led to the death of Allen.

The 18-year-old senior played cornerback for the Broncos.

A graphic paying tribute to Allen was posted on the Denton High Football Instagram and Twitter/X pages.

Denton ISD said counselors will be on campus and available for teammates, classmates and teachers.

“It is with profound sadness that Denton ISD shares the passing of a Denton High School student earlier this week,” said the district in a statement. “The loss of a student is heartbreaking for a school community and support has been made available for both students and staff.”

Denton High’s football team started the 2025 season with its first game against Lake Dallas.

The Broncos’ next game against Eastern Hills is scheduled for Friday. There has been no indication whether that game will go on as scheduled or will be adjusted due to Allen’s death.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

