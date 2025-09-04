Medical City opens mental health therapy clinic in Argyle

Medical City announced on Wednesday its new outpatient mental health therapy clinic in Argyle has officially opened.

The clinic, located at 7222 Crawford Road in Suite 150, is “dedicated to providing compassionate, personalized mental healthcare for adults in Argyle and the surrounding area,” according to a press release from Medical City.

Medical City said the new location was planned in response to a growing demand for more mental health services.

The center will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more comprehensive inpatient care, services are available at Medical City Mental Health & Wellness Center Alliance.

“Our goal is to meet people where they are in their mental health journey,” said Jim Russell, CEO of Medical City Mental Health & Wellness Center Alliance. “This new clinic provides a vital link in our system of care, offering timely support close to home for those navigating challenges such as depression, anxiety, grief, trauma and more.”

The clinic will host therapist-guided group therapy sessions that are designed to foster connection and healing. Participants will be encouraged to share their experiences or simply listen and learn from others in a supportive setting.

For more information, visit the new therapy clinic’s page on Medical City’s website.