Highland Village to spray for mosquitoes following West Nile-positive trap

Highland Village announced on Thursday the City will be spraying in the Castlewood area on Friday, Saturday and Sunday after a mosquito trap in the area tested positive for West Nile Virus.

The City released a specific map of where the spraying will occur, which can be accessed here.

Crews will be spraying in the area over the weekend from 2-6 a.m.

“Now is the time to ensure there is no standing water around your property,” said the City. “Check French drains, empty out water from plant trays, pet water bowls and anywhere you see standing water.”

City crews are also currently treating standing water in culverts, creeks, wooded areas and greenbelts throughout the entire City.

The City of Highland Village reminds residents to take the proper precautions to reduce their risk of getting the mosquito-borne West Nile virus by remembering the four D’s: drain, dress, DEET and dusk/dawn.

Residents should:

Drain standing water around their homes to reduce mosquito breeding sites.

Dress in pants and long sleeves when outside in mosquito-infested areas, but avoid becoming too hot.

Apply an insect repellent that contains DEET (N,N-diethyl-m-toluamide) to exposed skin and to clothing when outdoors.

The BTI “DUNKS” can be purchased at most local hardware stores to place in areas of standing water around your home that can’t be removed.

For more information, visit Highland Village’s website with a page about West Nile Virus.