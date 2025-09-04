Kendra Scott partners with cancer nonprofit to host free yoga class

Kendra Scott at the Shops at Highland Village will partner with Yoga Bridge to offer a free yoga class on Saturday to celebrate being selected for Kendra Scott’s Give Back Program.

Yoga Bridge is a nonprofit organization that provides free and minimal cost yoga programs or cancer patients, survivors and their families.

The organization, started in 2011, was selected as a recipient of Kendra Scott’s Gives Back Program, so 20% of all purchases at the store on Saturday will be donated to Yoga Bridge.

A free yoga class at 9 a.m. will kick off the event before guests get into shopping. To register or find out more information on the event, contact the Yoga Bridge co-founder Susan Reeves at [email protected] or 214-912-6328.

For more information on the organization, visit Yoga Bridge’s website.

According to Yoga Bridge, the class is suitable for all levels of yoga and for everyone interested in yoga’s impact on general wellness and quality of life.

“It is a morning of gentle yoga offered by Cindy Epp and the teachers at Yoga Bridge,” said Reeves. “Students in our classes are part of a nurturing community where they find relief from fatigue, muscle weakness and stress.”

Yoga Bridge and Kendra Scott partnered last year to put on a similar event at The Shops at Highland Village.

In 2021, the Denton-based yoga organization celebrated 10 years of service to the community.