Yoga for Cancer nonprofit celebrating 10 years

Yoga Bridge, a Denton-based nonprofit yoga program serving people affected by a cancer diagnosis, is celebrating its 10th anniversary by sponsoring a special yoga and guided meditation class this week.

Yoga Bridge has been providing free and minimal cost programs for cancer patients, survivors and their families since 2011. It provides evidence-based coping strategies to complement medical treatment for cancer and recovery, according to a news release from the organization. Yoga Bridge offers free and low-cost yoga programs to all people who are affected by cancer. Students are part of a nurturing community, where they find relief from fatigue, muscle weakness and stress.

The special online class is scheduled for Tuesday from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. It is suitable for all levels of yoga and is for everyone interested in yoga’s impact on general wellness and quality of life. The class will be offered by Yoga Bridge instructors Pamela Ryan and Susan Reeves. Registration and information about the event are available by contacting Reeves, co-founder of Yoga Bridge, at [email protected] or 214-912-6328. Information about Yoga Bridge’s programs and services is available at www.yogabridge.org.