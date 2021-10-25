Flower Mound promoting Shop Local Week

The town of Flower Mound is teaming up with the Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce to promote a Shop Local initiative all next week.

Shop Local Week runs Nov. 1-7, during which the town and chamber will be encouraging residents to support local businesses. Many local businesses will be offering special deals for residents to shop, dine and play in Flower Mound. Shop Local Week will give people a chance to get some Christmas shopping done early while supporting local business owners.

In addition to the Shop Local deals/specials, customers will also be able to enter to win cash prizes by posting on social media. All posts need to use the #ShopLocalFM hashtag. Here’s how to enter:

Monday Funday (Nov. 1): Check in and post a photo at your favorite place to have fun, such as the gym, golf course, shopping, etc.

Tasty Tuesday (Nov. 2): Check in and take a photo at your favorite place to eat

Wind Down Wednesday (Nov. 3): Check in and take a photo at your favorite place to relax

Thirsty Thursday (Nov. 4): Check in and take a photo at your favorite place to get a drink

Fashion Friday (Nov. 5): Check in and take a photo at your favorite place to shop

DIY Saturday (Nov. 6): Check in and take a photo at your favorite place to do home improvement projects

Selfie Sunday (Nov. 7): Check in and take a photo at your favorite place to hang out in Flower Mound

Click here for more information and to see the list of participating businesses and links to their deals.