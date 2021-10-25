Girl Scout’s award project focuses on recycling

Katherine Atkins, a 2021 Argyle High School graduate, recently received the Gold Award, the highest possible achievement in the Girl Scouts organization.

Her project’s goal was to lessen the impact of plastic pollution and make a practical, useful object for the community.

Atkins collected over 500 pounds of plastic bags and film packaging from neighbors, friends and complete strangers, and turned that plastic into a park bench with the help of Trex Decking.

Her campaign started with AHS classmates, band members and her Girl Scout troop, but she needed to reach a larger base of people to achieve the goal.

After posting about her project on Facebook, bags started stacking up. Word spread throughout other communities and soon people across North Texas came to collection drives at Buff City Soap in Highland Village and Kroger in Lantana.

“It was really rewarding to hear people say how much they love the concept and wanted to help,” Atkins said.

The success of her project spurred Keep Argyle Beautiful to start its own plastic bag collection program.

Area residents can donate plastic bags and film packaging to their event on Sunday, November 7 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Argyle Fire Department, 511 S. Gibbons Rd.

The Girl Scout Gold Award recognizes leadership skills and requires 80 hours of community service.

(Submitted by Janet Atkins)