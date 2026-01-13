Denton ISD trustee resigns

The Denton Independent School District announced Tuesday night that Board of Trustees member and board secretary Lori Tays has resigned, effective immediately, citing health concerns.

Tays, who lives in Lantana, has served on the Denton ISD board since 2023. District officials said she brought dedication and commitment to students, families and the broader Denton ISD community during her tenure.

“On behalf of the entire Board of Trustees, I want to thank Ms. Tays for her service to Denton ISD,” board President Barbara Burns said in a statement. “Her commitment to our students and community has been evident throughout her time on the board. We appreciate the time and energy she has devoted to this important work and wish her well in her future endeavors.”

During her time on the board, Tays was an active participant in governance and supported district initiatives focused on student success, staff support and community engagement, according to a press release from the district. District officials said she plans to continue advocating for Denton ISD, despite stepping away from board service.

The Board of Trustees formally accepted Tays’ resignation at its Jan. 13 meeting and appointed Trustee Charles Stafford to serve as board secretary.

The board also determined it will not appoint a replacement to fill the vacant seat. Instead, the position will be filled through the regular election process this spring, allowing voters to choose their next representative.

The Denton ISD trustee election is scheduled for Saturday, May 2. The filing period for candidates opens Wednesday, Jan. 14 and runs through Friday, Feb. 13.

The deadline to register to vote in the May election is Thursday, April 2.