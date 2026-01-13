Lewisville resident one of two North Texans to cash in $1 million lottery ticket

An anonymous Lewisville resident claimed a million-dollar top prize after purchasing a lottery ticket from local convenience store Deer Run Food Mart.

The winner claimed the first of four top prizes worth $1 million in the “Texas Lottery’s $1,000,000 Ca$h!” scratch ticket game, which offers more than $91.5 million in total prizes.

According to the Texas Lottery, the overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.99, including break-even prizes.

Other prizes for the $1,000,000 Ca$h! game include $5,000, $2,000, $500, $200, $100, $50 and $20.

The winning Lewisville ticket was reportedly purchased on Jan. 2.

According to an NBC5 report, the winner, who elected to remain anonymous, will pay about $370,000 in federal taxes on the $1 million win.

That leaves about $630,000 that goes in the winner’s bank account since Texas doesn’t have a state tax on lottery winnings.

Another winner, a Dallas resident, collected the $1 million top prize from the scratch ticket game.

It isn’t the first winning ticket to be bought in Lewisville.

In 2023, the first $1 million winning ticket of the Texas Lottery’s Million Maker scratch ticket game was sold at a Lewisville gas station.

Then, in April 2024, a $1 million Powerball ticket was sold at the Kroger in Flower Mound. It was later claimed by a Lewisville resident.

Later, in June 2024, a Denton resident hit it big, winning $1 million of their own from the Texas Lottery’s Million Maker scratch ticket game.

For more information on the Texas Lottery’s current scratch ticket games, visit the organization’s website.