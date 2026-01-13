Tuesday, January 13, 2026
Lewisville resident one of two North Texans to cash in $1 million lottery ticket

A Lewisville resident cashed out for $1 million in the Texas Lottery's $1,000,000 Ca$h! scratch ticket game. (Photo courtesy of Texas Lottery)

An anonymous Lewisville resident claimed a million-dollar top prize after purchasing a lottery ticket from local convenience store Deer Run Food Mart.

The winner claimed the first of four top prizes worth $1 million in the “Texas Lottery’s $1,000,000 Ca$h!” scratch ticket game, which offers more than $91.5 million in total prizes.

According to the Texas Lottery, the overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.99, including break-even prizes.

Other prizes for the $1,000,000 Ca$h! game include $5,000, $2,000, $500, $200, $100, $50 and $20.

The winning Lewisville ticket was reportedly purchased on Jan. 2.

According to an NBC5 report, the winner, who elected to remain anonymous, will pay about $370,000 in federal taxes on the $1 million win.

That leaves about $630,000 that goes in the winner’s bank account since Texas doesn’t have a state tax on lottery winnings.

Another winner, a Dallas resident, collected the $1 million top prize from the scratch ticket game.

It isn’t the first winning ticket to be bought in Lewisville.

In 2023, the first $1 million winning ticket of the Texas Lottery’s Million Maker scratch ticket game was sold at a Lewisville gas station.

Then, in April 2024, a $1 million Powerball ticket was sold at the Kroger in Flower Mound. It  was later claimed by a Lewisville resident.

Later, in June 2024, a Denton resident hit it big, winning $1 million of their own from the Texas Lottery’s Million Maker scratch ticket game.

For more information on the Texas Lottery’s current scratch ticket games, visit the organization’s website.

Micah Pearce is a Digital Reporter for The Cross Timbers Gazette. Contact him at 940-‪268-3505‬ or at [email protected].

