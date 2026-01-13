Around Argyle – January 2026

As we welcome a new year, I’ve been reflecting on what makes Argyle special — and where we are headed together.

Some of you might know, Argyle began in 1881 as a small rural train stop, a place built on hard work, land stewardship and strong relationships. And for generations, residents made a conscious choice to protect that rural way of life. Large ranches, open skies and a deep sense of Texas heritage defined our town. Argyle remained quiet, personal, and proudly independent — well outside the reach of Dallas.

That intentional preservation is part of our legacy, and it matters.

For many years, Argyle residents also chose to say “no” to commercial development. We didn’t want shopping centers or offices. We really didn’t mind driving out of town for groceries after the old Meadows grocery store closed. We valued peace and privacy — and that choice shaped Argyle.

But growth around us was inevitable.

Today, Argyle finds itself at a turning point. With very little commercial space, our town relies heavily on residential property taxes, which cover only about 40% of the cost of basic public services. At the same time, our residents have very few places to shop locally. That means our dollars are spent elsewhere, our roads are more crowded as we drive out of town, and people passing through Argyle have little reason to stop, explore or enjoy what makes our town unique.

We can do better — thoughtfully and intentionally.

Here is my hope for Argyle in 2026 and beyond: local shops, a local grocery store, offices where our residents can work close to home, and amenities that serve our families. Perhaps even a few more small parks where neighbors can gather.

At the same time, we remain committed to protecting Argyle’s charm — our ranches, our longhorns, our Texas culture and that unmistakable feeling of home.

The smart path forward is balance: Larger commercial development (high-quality shopping, offices, medical, hotel) belongs near the freeway, on the two 100-plus-acre sites at 35W and FM 407 and at 35W and Robson Ranch Road. This approach protects the interior Argyle while allowing the town to generate the revenue needed to provide quality services for our citizens.

Time matters. Development is happening all around us, with or without our consent. If we don’t shape our future with intention, it will be shaped for us very soon.

So how do we do this?

Together.

Town leadership, residents, and local businesses working side by side to create the Argyle we want — an old-fashioned Main Street with charming shops and bistros, a place for parades, car shows, farmers markets and Christmas tree lightings. A cozy, walkable town center along 377 and 407 that feels like stepping back in time — Argyle, Texas style.

I invite you to be part of shaping this vision. Attend our Town Council meetings on the third Monday of each month, email me at [email protected], join one of our upcoming neighborhood town hall chats or call me at 469-682-0452.

If you’ve ever dreamed of opening a business in Argyle, I encourage you to reach out or email the Argyle Business Association at [email protected]. We’d love to hear what you have in mind.

This is a great story we are writing together. I am deeply hopeful — and proud — of the town we are becoming.