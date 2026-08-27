Travel with Terri to GrapeFest, a Texas wine tradition with 40 years of history

Grapevine’s GrapeFest has been part of my Texas travel life for years—long enough that I’ve watched it grow from a beloved local festival into the Largest Wine Festival in the Southwest.

This year marks its 40th anniversary, and walking Historic Main Street during GrapeFest feels like stepping into a celebration shaped by four decades of wine, food, music and community.

I’ve attended GrapeFest in every kind of Texas weather—sunny September afternoons, breezy evenings and the occasional surprise shower—and each year brings something new to discover. But the heart of the festival has always stayed the same: Texans and visitors gathering to celebrate wine traditions, one glass at a time.

Wine Traditions Old and New

One of my favorite long‑standing experiences is the People’s Choice Wine Tasting Classic, where 40 Texas wineries pour 100 wines and guests vote for their favorites. It’s a lively, come‑and‑go tasting that always teaches me something new about Texas wine.

This year, I’m especially excited about the return of The Florence Door, a charming champagne window inspired by Italy’s historic buchette del vino. Knocking on a tiny wooden door and receiving a glass of bubbly feels whimsical and wonderfully European—right in the middle of Grapevine.

Inside the International Wine Experience, GrapeFest’s version of the Judgment of Paris brings France, Napa Valley and Texas together in a blind tasting that nods to the historic 1976 event. As someone who has spent years covering wine destinations, I love seeing guests discover how Texas wines stand shoulder‑to‑shoulder with global favorites.

Food, Shopping and Festival Finds

Over the years, I’ve learned that GrapeFest is as much about food and shopping as it is about wine. This milestone year brings Filipino cuisine, hand pies, and millennial‑themed Dirty Sodas to the mix—alongside the classics like funnel cakes and Steak on a Stake.

Historic Main Street transforms into a marketplace of more than 70 artisan vendors. I’ve collected hand‑painted wine glasses, Texas‑themed art, and even a custom western hat over the years. It’s one of the best places in North Texas to find one‑of‑a‑kind pieces.

Live Music and Family Fun

Four stages of live music fill the festival with energy, each celebrating a different decade of GrapeFest’s history. Tribute artists, local performers and crowd favorites create a soundtrack that carries you from one end of Main Street to the other.

Families flock to the KidZone and Carnival & Midway, and one of the most spirited traditions, GrapeStomp, always draws a crowd. Watching teams jump into barrels to compete for the Purple Foot Award is pure festival joy.

A Festival That Grows with Texas

GrapeFest has evolved dramatically since its first year in 1987, when just 700 people attended and only six wineries poured at the inaugural tasting. Today, more than 225,000 visitors come to Grapevine for four days of wine, food, shopping and entertainment.

As someone who has covered Texas destinations for decades, I’ve seen firsthand how GrapeFest reflects the growth of Texas wine, the pride of the community, and the spirit of celebration that defines this region.

If You Go

Dates: September 17–20, 2026

September 17–20, 2026 Location: Historic Main Street, Grapevine

Historic Main Street, Grapevine Admission: Adults $12; Seniors & Kids $6; Under 5 free; Weekend Pass Pin $25

Adults $12; Seniors & Kids $6; Under 5 free; Weekend Pass Pin $25 Parking: Free shuttle service from Grapevine Convention Center and Gaylord Texan Lot R; rideshare and rail options available

For more info, visit GrapeFest.com.

Here’s a quick checklist of a few new and old events at GrapeFest that you need to see, taste and experience: