Work starts on $1.5 million project to switch Flower Mound athletic fields to turf

Flower Mound hopes a switch from grass to turf at a local athletic field complex will prevent game cancellations and reduce the park’s costs.

Work started in August on the $1.5 million project at Chinn Chapel Soccer Complex, which also includes adding a new scoreboard and goalposts, as well as new fencing and landscaping.

Only Field No. 5, the multipurpose field, will be converted to turf.

According to town documents, the hope is that the switch from natural grass to turf will eliminate weather-related cancellations, maximize year-round programming capacity for local sports leagues and significantly reduce the town’s water consumption and field maintenance costs.

The new turf field will have marking for multiple sports, including soccer, football and lacrosse.

In addition to the new goalposts, the town will add netting to prevent balls from hitting spectators or leaving the grounds.

The $1.5 million bid was awarded to Paragon Sports Constructors at the June 15 Town Council meeting. Work has started since then and is expected to be completed in October.

According to the town, Paragon Sports has worked on a lot of the fields on Lewisville ISD campuses.

The funding for the project was approved by voters during the May 3, 2025 Bond Election.

Additional drainage construction will also be done while converting the field surface. Other drainage-related work was done at the complex field in 2023, leaving it closed for more than a month.

The Chinn Chapel Soccer Complex was originally constructed in 2005.