Local soccer complex closed for construction

The fields at Chinn Chapel Soccer Complex are closed for over a month due to construction work.

The town of Flower Mound announced Thursday that as part of an ongoing drainage improvements project at the complex, 100 Chinn Chapel Road, the contractor is placing new sod on the soccer fields. While the sod takes hold, residents are not allowed to walk or play on the fields.

There will be signage and construction fencing surrounding parts of the complex until the project is complete, according to a town news release. The town expects the fields will be reopened for scheduled play in August.