Denton County Sheriff kicks off reelection campaign

Denton County Sheriff Tracy Murphree officially kicked off his reelection campaign Thursday night with a live auction fundraiser at the North Texas Fairgrounds.

“Serving Denton County as Sheriff has been the highest honor of my 35 year law enforcement career,” Murphree said. “I’m proud of the accomplishments of my team.”

Murphree, a Republican, was first elected sheriff in 2016 and reelected in 2020. In a statement, Murphree said he will seek a third term in 2024.

“I want to continue to serve the citizens of Denton County with another term as Sheriff,” he said. “Keeping Denton County a safe place to live and raise a family is my number one priority. I’m thankful to live in a county that supports law enforcement and has been so supportive of me and my family.”

Murphree served as a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper and sergeant from 1988 to 1998, and he was a Texas Ranger, conducting major investigations, from 1998 to 2011. That year, he retired from the DPS and was hired as a captain in the Denton County Sheriff’s Office, and in 2014, he left the agency to work for Paladin, a company that developed technology for law enforcement, until he was elected sheriff.