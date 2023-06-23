Friday, June 23, 2023
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

Denton County Sheriff kicks off reelection campaign

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
88
Denton County Sheriff Tracy Murphree

Denton County Sheriff Tracy Murphree officially kicked off his reelection campaign Thursday night with a live auction fundraiser at the North Texas Fairgrounds.

“Serving Denton County as Sheriff has been the highest honor of my 35 year law enforcement career,” Murphree said. “I’m proud of the accomplishments of my team.”

Murphree, a Republican, was first elected sheriff in 2016 and reelected in 2020. In a statement, Murphree said he will seek a third term in 2024.

“I want to continue to serve the citizens of Denton County with another term as Sheriff,” he said. “Keeping Denton County a safe place to live and raise a family is my number one priority. I’m thankful to live in a county that supports law enforcement and has been so supportive of me and my family.”

Murphree served as a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper and sergeant from 1988 to 1998, and he was a Texas Ranger, conducting major investigations, from 1998 to 2011. That year, he retired from the DPS and was hired as a captain in the Denton County Sheriff’s Office, and in 2014, he left the agency to work for Paladin, a company that developed technology for law enforcement, until he was elected sheriff.

Previous articleArgyle ISD names lone finalist for superintendent
Next articleFoodie Friday: Guitars & Growlers
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.