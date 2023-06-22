Argyle ISD names lone finalist for superintendent

Argyle ISD announced Thursday night that the district’s Board of Trustees has named Dr. Courtney Carpenter as the lone finalist for the district’s superintendent position.

Carpenter was unanimously approved by the School Board during its meeting Thursday night. Carpenter, who has 25 years of experience in public education and has served the past two years as the Carroll ISD Deputy Superintendent in Southlake, will replace Dr. Telena Wright, who is retiring next week after 15 years in the position. State law requires a 21-day waiting period following the naming of a lone finalist before officially hiring a superintendent.

In a news release on Thursday, Argyle ISD said Carpenter is known as a visionary leader, strategic thinker and problem solver. Her role at Carroll encompassed supervising, evaluating and developing campus leadership. Additionally, she was the key facilitator of the community-developed strategic planning process and provided guidance and oversight to the Curriculum & Instruction, Special Programs and Communications departments and campus principals.

“Dr. Carpenter’s experience, expertise, care for students, passion to serve and vision are a few of the numerous attributes that inspired the Argyle ISD Board of Trustees to unanimously name her our lone finalist for Superintendent,” Argyle ISD School Board President Sam Slaton said. “We are excited for Dr. Carpenter, and her family, to join our Argyle ISD community and help us continue to grow our excellence in providing the best educational experience for our children.”

Carpenter brings a wealth of valuable experience from fast-growth and high-performing districts, having served in various leadership positions at both campus and district levels. Among many areas of strengths, she excels in growing leaders, cultivating relationships, accountability and student growth.

Prior to her role in Carroll, she served in Midlothian ISD for six years as a campus principal before being promoted to Director of Instructional Support, Executive Director of Innovation & Learning and Chief Administrative Officer. Carpenter also held the Interim Superintendent of Schools role before taking the position in Carroll ISD, according to the Argyle ISD news release.

“I am sincerely honored to be selected as the Argyle ISD Superintendent lone finalist,” Carpenter said. “Argyle ISD has an incredible tradition of excellence and longstanding success. I am committed to leading Argyle ISD and its future growth with integrity, compassion, and steadfast dedication for years to come.”

Carpenter has been married 25 years to Craig Carpenter, a lifelong educator and former teacher and coach. He currently serves as the Director of Operations at Teague ISD. The Carpenters have two children in college. Carpenter is a graduate of Sam Houston State University and has a Master’s degree in Educational Administration from the University of North Texas. She earned her doctorate in Educational Leadership from Dallas Baptist University.

“I look forward to working alongside and on behalf of the students, staff, and community in Argyle ISD to ensure we are the best destination school district in Texas,” Carpenter said. “Together, we will honor the past while creating a bright future for all Argyle ISD students.”