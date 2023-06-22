State reps from Denton County announce reelection bids

Two state legislators representing parts of Denton County this week announced they will seek reelection in 2024.

Rep. Kronda Thimesch on Thursday formally announced that she will run for reelection to represent House District 65 in the Texas House of Representatives.

First elected in November 2022, Thimesch just completed her first regular session in the 88th Texas Legislature. During her freshman session, Thimesch had several notable highlights, according to a news release from her office, including:

Appointments to the powerful House Appropriations Committee, and its Subcommittee on Public and Higher Education, as well as to the Agriculture & Livestock Committee and Resolutions Calendars Committee

Authored 22 bills, many of which were inspired by or prompted by local issues relevant to Denton County residents: Four passed both chambers and will become law on Sept. 1, 2023 or sooner. Three additional bills were amended onto other pieces of legislation that have also become law.

Joint authored/co-authored over 200 additional pieces of legislation that sought to improve quality of life, liberty, family empowerment, public education, state security, and the health and well-being of Texans

Named “Freshman of the Year” by the Information & Technology Caucus of the Texas Legislature

Ranked 9th-most-conservative House member by Mark Jones, legislative expert for Rice University; as well as No. 1 most conservative among the 26 freshman members of the Texas House

Supported many legislative priorities for Denton County and for the Republican Party of Texas

“I’m proud of how hard we worked and how much we achieved in these last few months, especially as a freshman legislator, but there is much more still to accomplish for Denton County,” Thimesch said. “We are currently in the middle of a special session called by Governor Abbott, and I look forward to voting soon for a property tax relief bill that will help get billions of dollars back to Texas residents.”

House District 65 arcs across the southern half of Denton County, from the Tarrant/Wise County borders on the southwest to the Dallas/Collin County borders on the southeast and is home to over 200,000 residents and five different school districts. In the November 2022 general election, Thimesch won 60% of the vote for the HD-65 seat and was sworn in as state representative at the Capitol on Jan. 10, the first day of the 88th Legislative Session.

Information will be coming soon regarding campaign events and opportunities to volunteer. More info is available at www.KrondaForTexas.com; as well as Facebook, Instagram and Twitter where Rep. Thimesch can be found at @KrondaForTexas.

On Wednesday, Dr. Lynn Stucky, representative for House District 64 (which includes northwest Denton County), announced that he will seek reelection. First elected in 2016, Stucky touted his conservative values as he asked residents for their support again.

“In my time as your representative, I have delivered solutions on priority issues,” Stucky said in a statement. “The work continues as we shape the strongest economy in Texas history and build a new land of opportunity for the next generation.”

Click here for more information about Stucky’s campaign.