Longest-running Denton County charity golf event sets fundraising record

The course at the Denton Country Club sizzled with activity Monday for the 33rd Annual People Helping People Golf Tournament, Denton County’s longest-running charity golf event.

The tournament set a record with over $81,000 raised to support United Way of Denton County’s mission to improve and transform lives, according to a news release from the organization. One of only two outside events held at the exclusive, members-only Denton Country Club in Argyle, People Helping People enticed 136 golfers representing various Denton County companies and organizations to hit the course for a scramble format at the hot, but breezy, morning shotgun.

“Today was a great day thanks to our local vehicle dealerships,” said Gary Henderson, President & CEO of United Way of Denton County. “We thank all of the sponsors, golfers, and volunteers who survived the heat to make this our most successful golf tournament to date.”

Golfers filling the sold-out flight of 34 teams began the day with the second-annual “Cluster Putt” on the putting green before heading out for the shotgun start. The day ended at the Denton Country Club clubhouse for the 19th Hole Celebration where participants exchanged golf tales over barbecue and tournament winners were announced.

Started in 1991 at the old UNT Golf Course, the People Helping People Golf Tournament has continually garnered support from area dealerships and businesses. To date, the tournament has raised more than $961,000 to support United Way of Denton County.