Fajita Pete’s opens in Flower Mound

Fajita Pete’s, a new to-go restaurant, opened its doors Tuesday in Flower Mound.

The new Tex-Mex place is located at 3634 Long Prairie Road, Suite 112, next to Nothing Bundt Cakes. The restaurant does not offer dine-in service, but customers can order for pickup, delivery or catering.

At Fajita Pete’s, you start by picking a protein like juicy strips of chicken, tender skirt steak, flame-sautéed shrimp, carnitas, veggies or a combination of those options, according to the town news release. The fajitas always come with all the fixings, including homemade tortillas, guacamole, cheese, pico de gallo, salsa, beans, rice and more.

For more information, visit fajitapetes.com.