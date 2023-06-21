Wednesday, June 21, 2023
Wine lounge coming to Flower Mound

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
A new wine lounge is coming to the River Walk area in Flower Mound.

Vinefera Wine Lounge is in the works at 4281 Esplanade Place, Suite 100, in the old Mac&Z Play and Cafe space. That business closed in December 2022, about a year after opening, and the property manager decided the best use for the space would be a warm, comfortable wine lounge. It will be owned and operated by River Walk F&B, the same folks that are also working on opening several new restaurants on Restaurant Row along the River Walk.

Vinifera will have some local craft beers and elevated charcuterie boards, but “the main focus will be on the wine,” said Greg Retz, CEO of River Walk F&B. The wines haven’t been selected yet, but the lounge will offer a wide variety of them at a full range of price points.

Retz said the company is aiming to open Vinifera in September.

Click here for updates on Vinifera’s progress.

Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

