Mac&Z Play and Cafe opens in Flower Mound

A new business offering a cafe, play space, events and classes is now fully open at the River Walk in Flower Mound.

Located at 4281 Esplanade Place, Mac&Z Play and Cafe offers a play area, monthly special events, arts and crafts, storytime and music sessions, after-school care and tutoring, as well as mediation, ballet and jazz classes. The play area is designed for babies, young toddlers, and preschool-aged children, according to a news release. In addition, the Mac&Z café offers specialty coffee drinks and a full menu of sandwiches, salads, pastries, snacks and more.

There is an admission price per visit, and monthly and annual membership passes are available. Party rooms are also available for birthdays and special events.

For more information, visit https://www.macandz.com/.