Career LISD educator announces bid for school board

After three decades as a teacher and administrator in Lewisville ISD, Dr. Buddy Bonner is running for the LISD Board of Trustees.

Bonner announced this week that he is running for Place 1 on the LISD Board, the seat formerly held by Kronda Thimesch that is up for election in May 2021. Bonner is a retired educator who has worked in a variety of roles in LISD since 1991:

Classroom instructor at Milliken MS, 1991-1995

Assistant Principal at Briarhill MS, 1995-2000

Principal at Arbor Creek MS, 2000-2002

Director and Executive Director of Human Resource Services, 2002-2011

Central Zone Leader / Lewisville HS Feeder Pattern, 2011-2015

Assistant Superintendent of Employee Services, 2015-2020

Bonner grew up in Canton and graduated high school there prior to attending and receiving his Bachelor’s of Science degree from the University of Texas-Tyler. While working as a classroom instructor, he received his Master’s degree from the University of North Texas, and later, his doctorate from Dallas Baptist University, according to a news release. Bonner retains lifetime professional certifications issued by the State Board of Educator Certification in Language Arts, Social Studies, Mid-Management Administration and the Superintendency.

Bonner’s wife, Rebecca, is a school counselor at Mill Street Elementary School. The Bonners live in Lewisville and attend Trietsch Memorial United Methodist Church. They have five children who are current LISD students or recent LISD graduates.

