COVID-19 hospitalizations higher than ever in Denton County

Denton County Public Health reported Wednesday a single-day record for COVID-19 hospitalizations.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 occupied hospital beds has been steadily rising since autumn began, more than quadrupling since the beginning of October and reaching a new high of 122 on Wednesday, according to DCPH. COVID-19 cases make up more than 18% of the county’s inpatient hospitalizations. Hospitals’ total inpatient beds are currently about 75% occupied.

The county also announced Wednesday that the active case total passed 4,000 for the first time.

DCPH is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center in Denton on Friday at the North Central Texas College Exchange parking garage, 318 East Sycamore St., beginning at 8 a.m. Eligible community members must reside in Denton County, pre-register by calling 940-349-2585, and have not previously tested positive for COVID-19.

To minimize spread of COVID-19, DCPH urges all community members to:

Maintain at least six feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently

Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact with a person with COVID-19, or have pending COVID-19 lab results

For additional COVID-19 data including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity, and ventilator utilization, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats. For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing. For additional COVID-19 health and safety recommendations, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19.