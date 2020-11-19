COVID-19 hospitalizations higher than ever in Denton County

Denton County Public Health reported Wednesday a single-day record for COVID-19 hospitalizations.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 occupied hospital beds has been steadily rising since autumn began, more than quadrupling since the beginning of October and reaching a new high of 122 on Wednesday, according to DCPH. COVID-19 cases make up more than 18% of the county’s inpatient hospitalizations. Hospitals’ total inpatient beds are currently about 75% occupied.
The county also announced Wednesday that the active case total passed 4,000 for the first time.
DCPH is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center in Denton on Friday at the North Central Texas College Exchange parking garage, 318 East Sycamore St., beginning at 8 a.m. Eligible community members must reside in Denton County, pre-register by calling 940-349-2585, and have not previously tested positive for COVID-19.
To minimize spread of COVID-19, DCPH urges all community members to:
- Maintain at least six feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household
- Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household
- Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently
- Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact with a person with COVID-19, or have pending COVID-19 lab results
For additional COVID-19 data including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity, and ventilator utilization, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats. For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing. For additional COVID-19 health and safety recommendations, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19.