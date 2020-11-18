Local business owner offers reward after burglary

A local eye care business was burglarized overnight, and the business owner is offering a reward for information about the suspects.

Stacy Bartlett, owner of Vision Source Planet Eyewear, said that two people broke into the building where her business is located, 500 Flower Mound Road. The suspects turned the electricity off and broke a large hole through the wall into the Vision Source store and disabled the alarm.

The suspects took computers, iPads and eyewear valued more than $10,000, Bartlett said. However, they did not take several computers and an iPad, and they didn’t cause much damage besides the wall, so the business is able to reopen Thursday.

Bartlett said surveillance cameras captured one of the suspect’s jacket with a distinctive design. She is offering a $500 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.